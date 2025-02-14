MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow this Valentine's Day but tracking drier conditions this weekend

PHOENIX — Rain and snow are falling across our state this morning as our latest winter storm moves through Arizona.

Valley showers will likely be hit or miss, so some spots may see nothing while others potentially see up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Snow levels will be hovering between 6,000 and 7,000 feet. Around two to six inches of snow is possible in Flagstaff and along parts of the Mogollon Rim where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

Even more snow is expected near the Grand Canyon where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from until 6 p.m. on Friday. Jacob Lake could see up to a foot of snow with nearly a foot and a half possible near the north rim of the Grand Canyon!

Roads will become slick and icy. Some may be impassible. Blowing snow will lead to low visibility creating dangerous driving conditions. Make sure to have an emergency kit in your vehicle if you have to travel in that part of Arizona tonight and Friday.

Winds are picking up, too.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Mohave County through Friday morning. Wind gusts could top out near 50 mph in that part of our state.

A Blowing Dust Advisory and Wind Advisory for Graham County begins at noon and goes through 7 pm tonight as winds will gusts up to 45 mph.

Conditions here in the Valley look to improve just in time for any Valentine's Day dinner plans on Friday night, but it will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

We'll warm up a bit over the weekend as high pressure returns. Valley temperatures will be back in the upper 70s by Presidents Day.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-1.17" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

