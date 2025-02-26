MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Near record heat today in Phoenix!

PHOENIX — High pressure continues to keep temperatures warm after Phoenix recorded its first 90-degree day of the year.

Much of Arizona remains about 15 degrees above normal for late February.

In the Valley, this could go down as one of the warmest Februaries on record, with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees through the end of the month.

Winds will shift from the north today, bringing gusty conditions to areas along the Colorado River Valley, including Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, where gusts could exceed 40 mph.

By Thursday, breezy conditions will reach the Valley, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph throughout the day.

A weak storm system will move across the state late Friday into Saturday, ushering in cooler air and more breezy winds.

Valley highs will dip into the 70s over the weekend, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

A few isolated showers may develop across the high country and northeastern Arizona, but the Valley is expected to stay dry Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead, a stronger storm system could arrive from the west by Monday, potentially bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the high country. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.63" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

