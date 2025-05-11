MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Mother's Day set to be the warmest day of the year so far!

PHOENIX — High pressure has built in and is sending temperatures soaring across the Valley!

We will continue to heat up through Mother's Day weekend with highs peaking near 105 degrees by Sunday.

On average, our first 105-degree day of the year tends to happen in late May, so this is a bit sooner than normal.

Air quality has been getting worse, too.

Ozone High Pollution Advisories continue in the Valley on Sunday.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

The heat will continue to be an issue through Mother's Day.

The risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be in the major category, so stay hydrated, limit time outside during the hottest parts of the day, bring pets inside, and never leave kids or pets in your vehicle.

Temperatures will drop next week as a storm system passes by. This storm will kick up the winds, leading to wildfire risk.

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect for Monday and Tuesday across Southern and Southeastern Arizona.

Look for highs near 100 degrees in Phoenix on Monday before we drop into the upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.83" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

