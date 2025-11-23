MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Morning showers, then drying out this week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Our third and final storm system of the week is moving in, bringing steady rain and a few thunderstorms to the state. Rain will continue through much of the overnight and into early Sunday.
PHOENIX — Our third and final storm system of the week is moving in, bringing steady rain and a few thunderstorms across the state.

Rain will continue through much of the morning in the Valley.

Snow levels will stay between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, producing one to two inches of snow along the Mogollon Rim. The highest peaks above 9,000 feet could pick up several inches.

Rain will gradually taper off through the day on Sunday as the system pulls away from Arizona.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.

High pressure returns this week, allowing us to dry out and warm up.

Valley highs will climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday, with mid-70s expected on Thanksgiving.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.96" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
