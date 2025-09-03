MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up this week in the Valley

PHOENIX — Chances for monsoon storms are in the forecast all week!

In fact, we're expecting to tap into some remnant moisture from Hurricane Lorena which will really ramp up storm chances Thursday through Saturday across Arizona.

Here in the Valley, we could see a few storms this evening, but our next best shot at widespread rain will be Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Air quality is also a concern. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect again today.

Breathing in ozone pollution can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion, and difficulty breathing. Children, older adults, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD are especially at risk. To stay safe, limit time outdoors during the afternoon peak.

Everyone can help reduce ozone pollution by carpooling, using public transportation, working from home, avoiding long drive-thru lines, and waiting until after dark to refuel gas-powered vehicles.

Cooler days are on the way, too!

Highs will dip into the mid to upper 90s from Thursday through Saturday, running nearly 10 degrees below normal for early September.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.97" (-2.87" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.50" (-1.40" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

