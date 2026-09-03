MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up again this evening

PHOENIX — We're getting a break from the extreme heat this week.

Temperatures will stay near or slightly below normal with Valley highs in the low 100s. Overnight lows will be cooler too, dropping into the upper 70s to mid-80s across the Valley.

We are also tracking a big boost in monsoon moisture and the potential to tap into some tropical moisture from Hurricane Marie.

Storm chances will increase a bit across Arizona starting tonight and continuing into Labor Day weekend, with the best chance for storms in the Valley through Friday.

Watch out for heavy downpours at times that could lead to flash flooding in some areas. The highest flood risk will be across southeastern Arizona and near wildfire burn scars.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.13" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.53" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

