MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up again soon

PHOENIX — After the second hottest summer on record in Phoenix, we're getting a break from the extreme heat this week.

Temperatures will stay near to below normal with Valley highs in the low 100s this week. Overnight lows will be cooler too, dropping into the upper 70s to mid 80s across the Valley.

Monsoon storms will fire up across parts of the high country and southern Arizona on Wednesday, and there's a slight chance we could see some isolated storms move into the Valley in the evening.

We are also tracking a big boost in monsoon moisture toward the end of the week and the potential of tapping into some tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Marie.

Storm chances will increase quite a bit across Arizona starting Thursday night and continuing into Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.10" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.50" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

