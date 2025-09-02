MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances continue this week in the Valley

PHOENIX — Labor Day brought strong to severe storms across the Valley!

We could see a few more develop this evening.

Isolated storms are possible along the Mogollon Rim and in southeastern Arizona through Wednesday, with spotty storm chances in the Valley today and tomorrow.

Air quality will also be a concern, with elevated afternoon ozone levels. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect again today.

Breathing in ozone pollution can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion, and difficulty breathing. Children, older adults, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD are especially at risk. To stay safe, limit time outdoors during the afternoon peak.

Everyone can help reduce ozone pollution by carpooling, using public transportation, working from home, avoiding long drive-thru lines, and waiting until after dark to refuel gas-powered vehicles.

By midweek, deeper monsoon moisture and a potential surge from a tropical system in the Pacific could increase storm chances in the Valley for the second half of the week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.97" (-2.64" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.50" (-1.38" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

