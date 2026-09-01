MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances continue this week

PHOENIX — September is starting off calm in the Valley!

There's a slight chance of a few spotty storms today, then things are looking drier for us toward the middle of the week.

Temperatures will stay near to slightly below normal with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the Valley.

We are tracking a possible boost in monsoon moisture toward the end of the week, with some help from newly formed Tropical Storm Marie.

This would bring storm chances back through the Labor Day weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.08" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.48" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

