MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lingering monsoon storm chances continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — Chances for monsoon storms continue through the early part of the weekend!

Any storms that form could produce blowing dust, damaging wind gusts, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, and pockets of heavy rain that could lead to flooding with any of the storms that move through.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of storms through Saturday.

Increased cloud coverage and moisture is also leading to a nice cool-down in the Valley.

Daytime highs are falling to the mid-90s and will stay there through Saturday, putting us nearly 10 degrees below normal for early September.

Drier air will move in by Sunday, clearing out any chances for storms.

Expect sunny and dry conditions next week with highs around 102 to 104 degrees in Phoenix.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.76" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.31" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

