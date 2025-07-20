Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Isolated monsoon rain possible across Arizona early next week

Slight chance of monsoon storms and below-average temperatures
An increase of moisture overnight will bring a surge of cloud cover and potentially a few isolated monsoon showers into Sunday.
Isolated monsoon storms possible across Arizona early next week
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — An increase of moisture overnight will bring a surge of cloud cover and potentially a few isolated monsoon showers into Sunday.

Sunday and Monday both have a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

With increased clouds and moisture, temperatures across much of Arizona will be normal to below normal.

Phoenix is expected to reach a high temperature of 100 degrees on Sunday, and a high of 103 degrees on Monday, both of these temperatures are below normal for this time of year. Typically, we are around 106 degrees.

There may be a small amount of lingering moisture on Tuesday, but it won't stick around. Drier air will begin to move in midweek, minimizing monsoon storm chances.

As our forecast starts to dry out again by Wednesday, temperatures will soar. Phoenix could be back up to 108 degrees by Friday.

More Impact Earth stories:
APS SRP Electricity power pole generic 2.png

Local News

Inside SRP's tech lab: How linemen stay safe when restoring power

Ashlee DeMartino
poster_9b9f1b9055d74b4db1d6f235cad66ab1.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: How weather balloon flights help SRP, weather service save lives

abc15.com staff
poster_1bbb7377db06440f91296166d2eb39d3.jpg

Impact Earth

WATCH: How Red Mountain High School football players train during summer heat

Ashlee DeMartino

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.74" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.29" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen