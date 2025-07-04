MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry Fourth of July in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Expect a hot and dry Independence Day across the Valley and much of Arizona as high pressure strengthens overhead.

In northwestern Arizona, breezy winds have prompted a Red Flag Warning for Mohave County, including Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, and Kingman.

That warning means critical fire weather conditions are either happening now or expected soon. Strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures could lead to rapid wildfire growth. Avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could spark a fire.

As high pressure rebuilds, a warming trend begins. Highs will climb back to near-normal by Saturday, with the lower deserts likely hitting 110° or more by Sunday.

This weather pattern is also leading to worsening air quality. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley on Monday. Light winds and sunshine are causing ozone levels to rise, especially in the afternoon.

Breathing in ozone pollution can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, and difficulty breathing. Children, older adults, and people with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory issues are most at risk. Try to limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

To help reduce ozone pollution, carpool, take public transportation, avoid idling, and refuel after sunset.

Looking ahead, another round of extreme heat is likely next week, with the potential for near-record temperatures by midweek.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.37" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (+0.08" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

