MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and breezy start to the week across Arizona

PHOENIX — The new week could open with another record falling, before a cool-down arrives as a series of storms pass to our north.

The first storm moves through Monday but will not impact temperatures that much. Expect a mild start to the morning with lows in the lower to mid-60s, followed by an afternoon high of around 92 degrees in Phoenix. That would break the daily record of 90 degrees set back in 2016.

Rain and snow are not in the picture for the Valley with this system, but wind is. Sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected with gusts near 20 to 25 mph through the day.

Conditions will be more significant across the high country. A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., where gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. High-profile vehicles should use extra caution on area roads and highways.

A second and stronger storm arrives Thursday, bringing chances for rain, snow and wind across northern Arizona.

How this low pressure system evolves into the weekend will be worth watching closely.

For now, plan on increasing winds Thursday with Valley highs cooling back to the upper 70s by Friday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.55" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

