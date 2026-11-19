PHOENIX — A cold front is moving into Arizona!

Temperatures in the Valley will drop into the 40s and 50s again overnight with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

The front moves through tonight into Friday and will bring even cooler air into Arizona this weekend. It will also pick up winds and bring a few rain and snow showers to the high country, mainly north of I-40.

Snow levels could drop as low as 6,000 feet. The Kaibab Plateau could pick up 1 to 4 inches of snow tonight into Friday. Other areas that see snow will get less than an inch. A few more snow showers are possible in eastern Arizona Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph on the Kaibab Plateau, in the White Mountains and in parts of the Flagstaff area, including Doney Park and Timberline. Wind Advisories are in effect across Mohave County from 11 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Those winds will usher in more cold air, sending Valley highs down to around 70 by Saturday. Valley lows will dip into the upper 40s Saturday morning, with 30s in the high country and outlying desert areas.

We are also still tracking a Flood Warning for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam until 11 a.m. next Tuesday. Water releases from the dam continue to flood farmland and low-water crossings along the river in Maricopa and Yuma counties.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 70s here in the Valley with dry weather favored. A few rain and snow showers are possible in the high country around the holiday.

We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.09" (-1.15" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

