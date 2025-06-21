MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: High fire danger up north, as temperatures cool down this weekend

PHOENIX — As we welcomed in the first day of summer our extreme heat remained in place. However, relief is in sight this weekend.

A stronger system from the Pacific Northwest could bring a cool down this weekend, with temperatures possibly dropping closer to, or even slightly below, normal early next week.

However, that shift brings fire concerns. Gusty winds, low humidity, and lingering heat could elevate the fire danger across Arizona.

Red Flag Warnings are in place for northern Arizona through Saturday.

Even with temperatures cooling we will still have moderate risk for heat related illnesses.

Stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and wear light-colored, breathable clothing. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, and don’t forget to reapply sunscreen.

Never leave children or pets in the car, and be sure your pets have a cool, comfortable place to stay during the heat of the day.

Monsoon season officially began on June 15, but dry southwest winds have kept moisture away so far. That may begin to change this weekend, with a chance for isolated storms in southeast Arizona early next week.

There’s even a slight chance that monsoon moisture could reach the Valley by late next week. We'll be watching closely and will keep you updated.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

