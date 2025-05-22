MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up! Phoenix set to top 105 degrees for the first time this year

PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating up as high pressure builds in.

Phoenix may top 105 degrees for the first time this year today.

Our average first 105-degree day is May 22nd, so heat this intense is not uncommon for late May even as temperatures run 10 degrees above our daily average.

Temperatures will start to drop as breezes pick up on Friday.

Here in the Valley, gusts will peak near 25 mph. Up north, gusts could top 35 mph on Friday, bringing more critical fire weather conditions to parts of the high country as conditions stay dry.

Winds will back off over Memorial Day weekend as temperatures fall into the upper 90s and low 100s across the Valley.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.86" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

