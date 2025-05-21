Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up in the Valley this week

Phoenix is looking to top out around 104 degrees on Wednesday.
PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating up as high pressure builds in.

The Valley will be back in the triple digits starting Wednesday and Phoenix could top 105 degrees for the first time this year by Thursday.

Our average first 105-degree day is May 22nd, so heat this intense is not uncommon for late May.

We are tracking a weak storm system that will pass to our north on Friday, picking up winds across Arizona.

Here in the Valley, gusts will peak near 25 mph. Up north, gusts could top 35 mph on Friday, bringing more critical fire weather conditions to parts of the high country as conditions stay dry.

Temperatures could take a slight dip heading into Memorial Day weekend with daytime highs briefly sliding back into the upper 90s.

High pressure rebuilds around Memorial Day, however, pushing temperatures back into the low 100s across the Valley.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.86" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
