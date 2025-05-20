Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up across Arizona this week

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph in areas like St. Johns, Springerville and Greer, where Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Here in the Valley, afternoon gusts will hit 25 to 30 mph as temperatures climb into the mid 90s.
Posted

PHOENIX — Temperatures will heat up this week as high pressure moves in!

Phoenix will hit the upper 90s today and be back in the triple digits by Wednesday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Phoenix could top 105 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday. Our average first 105-degree day is May 22nd, so heat this intense is not uncommon for late May.

Temperatures may drop a little heading into Memorial Day weekend, but it looks like it won't be enough to get us out of the triple digits.

More Impact Earth stories:
Saguaro

Impact Earth

Saguaro Census 2025: Taking a look at Arizona cactus health ahead of summer

abc15.com staff, Scripps News Staff

Impact Earth

WATCH: How Valley firefighters work in hot temperatures

abc15.com staff

Impact Earth

ASU researchers develop groundbreaking 'WARM' system to help during wildfires

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.86" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen