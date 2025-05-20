MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Temperatures will heat up this week as high pressure moves in!
Phoenix will hit the upper 90s today and be back in the triple digits by Wednesday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.
Phoenix could top 105 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday. Our average first 105-degree day is May 22nd, so heat this intense is not uncommon for late May.
Temperatures may drop a little heading into Memorial Day weekend, but it looks like it won't be enough to get us out of the triple digits.
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.86" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)
Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
