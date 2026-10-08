MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat peaks today before big changes move in

PHOENIX — Hot and dry weather continues as we wrap up the week!

Look for Valley highs in the low 100s through Friday as high pressure remains in control.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 100-degree day in early October, but there are some years the triple-digit heat hangs on until just days before Halloween.

Overnight lows will remain unseasonably warm too, only cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s each day.

It will be even hotter in western Arizona. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Friday for Yuma and the Lower Colorado River and Gila River valleys, where highs could reach near record levels.

We're also tracking Tropical Storm Rachel in the eastern Pacific. Moisture from Rachel will combine with an incoming storm system to bring rain chances back to Arizona as early as Saturday afternoon.

Rachel is expected to move into northern Baja California late Saturday night, then track north through the Colorado River Valley on Sunday. The best chances for rain will be Saturday night and Sunday.

A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Windy conditions are also likely Sunday afternoon, with gusts over 40 mph possible in the Valley.

Parts of the Phoenix metro could pick up half an inch to an inch of rain by Tuesday.

It will also bring much cooler weather. Valley highs drop from the low 90s Saturday to the 80s Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances drop on Monday, but another round of showers is possible Tuesday. Highs could fall into the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

At this point, it looks like we'll start to dry back out in the Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.78" (-2.72" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

