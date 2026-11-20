PHOENIX — We are tracking a cold front moving through northern Arizona today that is bringing a few snow showers to the high country.

The Kaibab Plateau could pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow through this morning.

Other areas across northern Arizona that see snow will get a half inch or less through early Saturday morning, mainly in the higher terrain of eastern Arizona.

Winds are picking up, too.

Gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected across northern Arizona this afternoon. Some spots downwind of the mountains saw gusts of 30 to 40 mph overnight.

Those winds will usher in more cold air, keeping Valley highs in the low 70s today and sending them down to around 70 on Saturday.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s by Saturday morning, with 30s in the high country and outlying desert areas.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for parts of southeast Gila County from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday, and again from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday. Lows could drop as low as 25 degrees.

We are also still tracking a Flood Warning for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam until 11 a.m. next Tuesday. Water releases from the dam continue to flood farmland and low-water crossings along the river in Maricopa and Yuma counties.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, temperatures will likely be in the mid 70s here in the Valley. A weak system could pass near the high country around midweek, but rain and snow chances look low.

We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.09" (-1.17" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

