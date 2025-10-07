MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: From heat to heavy rain as Priscilla’s remnants reach Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready for some big weather changes across the state later this week!

Today and Wednesday will stay mostly dry and warm, with highs well into the 90s across the Valley. Some spots in Phoenix could even reach 100 degrees by midweek.

What’s coming next, however, could bring record amounts of tropical moisture to the Copper State.

Moisture from Hurricane Priscilla will start moving in from the south, pulling in higher humidity and even a few afternoon showers across eastern Arizona as early as Wednesday.

The remnants of Priscilla will help bring in record-level moisture for October, something we almost never see this time of year.

A Pacific storm system will also move in from the northwest, and the combination of these two systems could lead to several days of rain lasting through at least Saturday.

Friday and Saturday look to bring our best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall, too.

Some areas could pick up one to two inches of rain, especially in central and eastern Arizona. The foothills and mountain areas north and east of the Valley could see even more.

Since the rain may fall over a long stretch, washes and small creeks could start flowing, and some low-lying spots may see localized flooding.

The wet weather pattern will also cool us down quite a bit!

Highs will fall into the 80s by the weekend, which is roughly five degrees below normal for this time of year.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing forecast.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.25" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

