MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flooding concerns linger as Arizona starts to dry out

PHOENIX — Our forecast is finally starting to dry back out across Arizona.

Flood Warnings still remain in effect for several rivers and creeks across Arizona as runoff continues. A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for Havasu Creek, where a flood wave is expected to reach Supai between 9 a.m. and noon.

Flooding along the Salt River could last into the weekend as SRP continues releasing water from dams.

Releases from Granite Reef Dam topped 55,000 cubic feet per second early Tuesday, the highest since spring 2023. So, stay out of the Salt and Verde rivers.

If you’re heading to the polls today, avoid low-water crossings and never drive through flooded roads.

We are not expecting any more rain this week. Our forecast will stay mostly sunny and dry with Valley highs in the upper 70s today and the low 80s by the weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.41" (-1.55" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

