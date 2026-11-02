MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flooding concerns linger as Arizona dries out this week

PHOENIX — A big fall storm soaked Arizona to wrap up the Halloween weekend.

The first atmospheric river of the season pushed record moisture for this time of year into the state.

Flood Warnings remain in effect for several rivers and creeks across Arizona as runoff continues.

Several spots across the high country picked up more than 4 inches of rain from Saturday to Sunday. Crown King topped the list with 6.40 inches.

Six river gauges reached major flood stage. Oak Creek at Page Springs crested at 21.20 feet, breaking the old record of 19.1 feet. The Little Colorado River at Winslow also hit a record flood stage early Monday.

Sky Harbor recorded more than an inch and a half of rain from Friday through Sunday. Some washes and low water crossings across the Valley may still be flooded this morning

Flooding along the Salt River could last most of the week as SRP continues releasing water from its dams. Stay out of the Salt and Verde rivers.

A few showers linger in southeast Arizona Monday morning. The rest of the week stays dry.

This storm brought a big dose of cool air, too. Highs reach the mid 70s Monday, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures climb to near 80 by Friday, with dry weather continuing into the weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.83" (-1.10" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

