MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood watches in effect as remnants of Priscilla and Raymond move across Valley

PHOENIX — Waking up to widespread showers around the Valley and the state this morning.

Since midnight many cities in the Valley have seen over a half an inch of rain and some spots over three quarters of an inch and we are not done with the rain yet!

As Arizona braces for days of rain, flooding and storms as the remnants of two tropical systems move in, we are in weather action mode meaning ABC15 Weather Action Days are in place through Sunday.

Now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared to deal with the impacts these storms will bring. Make sure to allow for extra travel time, don't cross flooded roads and have an evacuation plan if flooding moves into your neighborhood.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday evening for western, northern Arizona and central Arizona through Sunday.

The watch also has been extend into Southeast Arizona for Saturday through Monday.

Flash flooding will be a major concern, with dry washes turning into flowing streams and water collecting in low-lying areas.

Thunderstorms will also be possible at times, bringing strong winds, lightning, small hail, and quick bursts of heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely, with some areas may see half an inch, while others could pick up one to two inches in the Valley.

In the High Country expect two to three inches of rainfall.

This wetter pattern will bring a welcome break from the heat.

Highs will fall into the 80s by the weekend, running about five degrees below normal for this time of year.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.58" (-0.95" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

