MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood Watches across Arizona, strong to severe storms possible

PHOENIX — A powerful fall storm is moving into Arizona.

It already gave us a preview. A severe storm dropped large hail from Chandler to Mesa Tuesday night.

Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and strong to severe storms will impact parts of the state.

Wednesday and Thursday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action and stay safe in the storms.

Damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph and large hail 2 inches or larger in diameter will be possible with some of the strongest storms that move through.

Isolated tornadoes are possible too, particularly along the Mogollon Rim and parts of the high country on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours could lead to flooding in many areas. That’s why much of the state is under Flood Watches Wednesday and Thursday.

Parts of the Valley could get up to an inch of rain, with 1 to 2 inches in the foothills north and east of Phoenix. Some high country spots could see 1 to 3 inches, with a few spots getting 3 to 5 inches!

Valley temperatures will drop into the 70s by Friday as our forecast starts to dry back out. That will put us about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Highs stay near 80 over the weekend, then climb back into the mid-80s early next week. Aside from a few light showers in the high country Saturday, our forecast across most of the state is looking dry.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.54" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

