MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood Watch issued as storm system heads to Arizona

PHOENIX — It’s a warm start to the week in the Valley!

Phoenix topped out in the low 90s on Monday and we’ll do it again on Tuesday.

We are tracking another storm system on the way that will drop temperatures for the rest of the week and bring rain chances back to the Valley. This system is pulling in near-record moisture for this time of year, some of it from the remnants of Trudy south of Baja California.

We could see a few isolated showers as early as late Tuesday night.

The peak of the activity will be Wednesday night into Thursday. That’s when we could see the heaviest downpours and the highest risk for flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Nearly all of Arizona is under a Flood Watch, with the high country starting earlier.

A few storms could also turn severe with damaging winds over 60 mph and large hail. An isolated tornado is also possible. The severe threat runs Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

So, Thursday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action and stay safe in the storm.

Parts of the Valley could get up to an inch of rain, with locally higher totals where storms repeat over the same areas. The foothills north and east of Phoenix could see 1.5 to 2.5 inches, and some high country totals could reach 2 to 3 inches.

Valley temperatures will plunge into the 70s by Friday as our forecast starts to dry back out. That will put us around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We’re back in the 80s over the weekend and at this point our forecast across most of the state is looking dry.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.52" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

