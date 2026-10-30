MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect as storms roll through the Valley today

PHOENIX — This Halloween weekend, we are tracking a storm system set to bring in rain, wind and cooler air to Arizona.

Showers and storms already moved through parts of the Valley early Friday morning. More showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, peaking from late morning into early evening.

A few storms could turn strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail possible.

Flood Watches are in effect Friday and late Saturday night through Sunday for much of Arizona, including the Valley.

We’ll see a lull on Saturday with only a few hit or miss showers. Rain chances climb again late Saturday night, after most trick-or-treating wraps up. Keep the umbrellas handy!

Then we have round two hitting at the end of the weekend, with widespread, soaking rain expected across Arizona on Sunday.

So, with impacts to outdoor activities and the potential to see areas of flooding, Friday and Sunday will both be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Take action now to get ready for these weather changes.

The Valley could see 1 to 2 inches of rain Friday through Sunday, with 2 to 3 inches in parts of the high country.

We’ll also see chances for a few more showers early Monday, mainly in eastern Arizona, before the forecast dries back out.

This storm will bring a big dose of cool air, too.

Valley highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday before falling into the low 70s on Sunday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.69" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

