MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings Tuesday through Thursday

PHOENIX — It will be hot and muggy around the state as temperatures heat up and we keep rain chances in the forecast for the High Country!

Here in the Valley, we'll see passing clouds and maybe a few sprinkles, but chances for measurable rain are near zero.

As high pressure moves over Arizona, our forecast is looking much hotter this week.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Phoenix metro area, and across southwestern Arizona, from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep you, your loved ones and your pets safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Valley temperatures will flirt with 110 degrees and overnight lows will only drop into the mid to upper 80s.

This combination of warm overnights and sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses. Make sure to limit your time outside in the heat of the day, stay hydrated and never leave kids or pets inside your vehicles.

Monsoon moisture will return to the Valley late in the week, bringing storm chances back to our forecast by Thursday.

Temperatures will start to drop at that point, too. Valley highs could fall into the low 100s by early next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.22" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.62" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

