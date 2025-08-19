MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings take effect again this week in the Valley!

PHOENIX — High pressure is moving in, bringing another round of extreme heat across Arizona!

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect Wednesday through Friday for central, southern, and western Arizona, while the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet is already under the same warning.

Due to this dangerous stretch of heat, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are ABC15 Weather Action Days. Conditions can be life-threatening if proper precautions are not taken.

Plan ahead by staying hydrated with water and electrolytes, limiting outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., bringing pets indoors, and keeping in mind that many popular hiking trails will be closed during this warning.

Major to extreme heat risks are expected, which means all people will be vulnerable to heat-related illnesses without adequate cooling or hydration. It’s important to recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Air quality may also take a hit. An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in place for Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility of being upgraded to an advisory.

Ozone pollution can trigger chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion, and breathing difficulties, especially in children, older adults, and those with asthma, bronchitis, or COPD. Try to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours when ozone levels peak.

Everyone can help reduce ozone levels by carpooling, using public transportation, or working from home. Avoid idling in long drive-thru lines and wait until after dark to fuel up gas-powered vehicles.

Meanwhile, monsoon storms will mainly target northern and eastern Arizona early in the week, with storm chances increasing in the Valley by Friday and continuing into early next week.

Stay with ABC15 for updates as this active week unfolds.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.80" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.29" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

