MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings in the Valley as temperatures soar to record levels

PHOENIX — High pressure is bringing the heat and sending temperatures soaring across Arizona!

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley until 8 p.m. Saturday.

An Extreme Heat Watch is already effect for the Valley next Tuesday through Friday, which will likely be upgrade to a warning as we get closer.

Whenever these heat alerts are in effect, those days will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Phoenix could break the 2011 record of 113 degrees on Saturday and more records are in jeopardy next week as temperatures soar above 115 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, try to limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and keep your pets inside, too.

If you must work outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off.

Up north, an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet in elevation until 7 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures down in the canyon could reach a dangerously hot 103 to 113 degrees.

Monsoon moisture will continue to bring chances for showers and thunderstorms to eastern Arizona, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

There is a slight chance we could see a few isolated monsoon storms toward the end of next week in the Valley. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.25" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.80" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

