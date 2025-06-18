MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings continue this week

PHOENIX — Arizona’s extreme heat isn’t letting up, and daytime highs in the Valley will range from 110 to 116 degrees every day through Friday.

Because of that, we’re keeping ABC15 Weather Action Days in place through the end of the week. It’s an important reminder to take extra precautions to stay safe in this extreme heat.

Drink plenty of water, try to stay inside during the hottest parts of the day, usually between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and wear light-colored, breathable clothing.

If you do have to be outside, take breaks in the shade or indoors when you can, and remember to keep applying sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave kids or pets in the car, and make sure your pets have a cool spot to stay inside during the heat of the day.

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect for the Valley and for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Friday. On top of that, more warnings kick in Wednesday for Mohave county and then Thursday for parts of southern Arizona.

Air quality is also taking a hit this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley today.

Breathing in ozone can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, and difficulty breathing. The impacts can be even more serious for kids, older adults, and people with asthma, bronchitis, or other lung conditions. Try to limit your time outdoors in the afternoon when ozone levels are highest.

To help reduce pollution, you can carpool, take public transit, or work from home if that’s an option. If you drive a gas-powered car, wait until after dark to fill up, and try to avoid long drive-thru lines.

Several days this week could come close to breaking records for daily high temperatures. Even the higher elevations will be unusually warm, so escaping to the mountains might not offer much relief.

By the weekend, there’s some hope for a cool-down. A stronger system moving in from the Pacific Northwest could finally start to push temperatures down. We may even see numbers drop closer to or slightly below normal by early next week.

The monsoon season officially kicked off on Sunday, June 15, but so far, dry southwest winds are keeping the moisture, and the storms, out of Arizona through the end of the week.

That could start to change this weekend, however, with a bit of monsoon moisture sneaking into southeast Arizona, possibly sparking a few isolated showers and storms early next week.

It’s still looking dry in the Valley for now, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast and keep you updated.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

