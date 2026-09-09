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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley through Thursday

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Jose Ochoa
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PHOENIX — As high pressure moves over Arizona, our forecast is looking much hotter this week.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Phoenix metro area, and across northwest and southwestern Arizona, until 8 p.m. Thursday.

This means Wednesday and Thursday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep you, your loved ones and your pets safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Valley temperatures will flirt with 110 degrees and overnight lows will only drop into the mid to upper 80s.

This combination of warm overnights and sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses. Make sure to limit your time outside in the heat of the day, stay hydrated and never leave kids or pets inside your vehicles.

We are still expecting chances for monsoon storms across the high country and in southeastern Arizona this week.

Here in the Valley, slight chances for spotty storms will be back to our forecast starting Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will start to drop at that point, too. Valley highs could fall into the low 100s by this weekend.

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2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.22" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.62" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

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