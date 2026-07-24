MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley through Monday

PHOENIX — Our Valley forecast is drying out and heating up!

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley through Monday, as temperatures climb above 110 degrees. Some spots may even top out near 117 degrees by Saturday!

We won't get much overnight relief, either. In Phoenix, lows will only fall into the 90s starting this morning.

As temperatures get dangerously hot, now through Monday will all be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in the heat. Limit your time outside in the afternoon and make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Bring your pets inside to keep them safe from the heat too, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

We are also tracking air quality alerts here in the Valley.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Friday.

If you have asthma, COPD, or any other respiratory issue, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing. Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Kids, older adults and anyone trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts from ozone pollution. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

We can all help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse. If you have a gas-powered vehicle, try to drive as little as possible this week. Carpooling, working from home, or re-fueling your vehicle after dark helps too.

Air quality should improve a bit as rain chances return to the Valley by the weekend.

Spotty monsoon storms will still be possible across the high country for the rest of this week and over the weekend as well.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.76" (-2.83" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.44" (-0.23" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

