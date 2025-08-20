MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning in effect through Friday!

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is back in Arizona!

An Extreme Heat Warning is now in effect through Friday for central, southern and western Arizona. Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, below 4,000 feet, are already under Extreme Heat Warnings through Friday, too.

Today, Thursday, and Friday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these potentially dangerous temperatures.

Make sure to stay hydrated with water and electrolytes, limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and bring your pets inside.

Also, keep in mind, many popular hiking trails will be closed during this Extreme Heat Warning.

Our Valley heat risk will be major to extreme on the scale, which means all of us will be vulnerable to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke if we don't have adequate cooling or hydration. So stay safe and seek air-conditioned spaces as much as possible.

Phoenix will likely top out around 112 or 113 degrees over the next few days with overnight lows in the 90s, so we'll be within a degree or two of several heat records this week.

Air quality will be getting worse this week, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect Thursday and that could be upgraded to an Advisory as we get closer.

Ozone pollution can trigger chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion, and breathing difficulties, especially in children, older adults, and those with asthma, bronchitis, or COPD. Try to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours when ozone pollution is at its worst.

We can all help reduce ozone pollution by carpooling, using public transportation, or working from home. Also, avoid idling in long drive-thru lines and wait until after dark to refuel your gas-powered vehicles.

With monsoon moisture in place, we could also see showers and thunderstorms each day this week across parts of Arizona.

Here in the Valley, there's at least a slight chance of spotty storms each day with the best bets being early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.83" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.32" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

