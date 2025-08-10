MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning extended until Tuesday evening

PHOENIX — Sunday marked our 30th day this year at or above 110 degrees. Temperatures are expected to continue to sizzle across Arizona into the new week!

Our Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through 8 p.m. on Tuesday and extended until Thursday for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet.

So, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your pets.

Be careful around hot surfaces. Car doors, steering wheels, and playground equipment can cause serious burns after just a few seconds in this kind of heat.

There is still a bit of monsoon moisture in place over Southeastern Arizona and near the Rim, which could lead to isolated storms into our Sunday

Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance of an isolated storm from outflow winds in the evening on Sunday. Temperatures continue to top 110 degrees.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.50" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.02" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

