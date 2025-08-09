Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday

Temperatures are sizzling across Arizona! Now, our Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
PHOENIX — Temperatures are sizzling across Arizona!

Now, our Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

So, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets.

Be careful around hot surfaces. Car doors, steering wheels and playground equipment can cause serious burns after just a few seconds in this kind of heat.

There is still a bit of monsoon moisture in place over southern and eastern Arizona, which could lead to isolated storms in those areas over the next few days.

Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance of an isolated storm or two over the weekend as temperatures continue to top 110 degrees.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.47" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.99" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
