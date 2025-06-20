MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat today with high fire danger up north

PHOENIX — The Valley is facing one more day of dangerous heat on the first day of summer!

An ABC15 Weather Action Day remains in effect through this evening to highlight the risk and remind everyone to take extra precautions.

Stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and wear light-colored, breathable clothing. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors, and don’t forget to reapply sunscreen.

Never leave children or pets in the car, and be sure your pets have a cool, comfortable place to stay during the heat of the day.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through this evening for the Valley, the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet, and much of southern Arizona.

Relief is on the horizon, however! A stronger system from the Pacific Northwest could bring a cooldown this weekend, with temperatures possibly dropping closer to, or even slightly below, normal early next week.

However, that shift brings fire concerns. Gusty winds, low humidity, and lingering heat could elevate the fire danger across Arizona.

Red Flag Warnings are in place for northern Arizona through Saturday. Wind Advisories take effect for northeast Arizona today and northwest Arizona on Saturday, with gusts expected to top 45 mph.

Monsoon season officially began on June 15, but dry southwest winds have kept moisture away so far. That may begin to change this weekend, with a chance for isolated storms in southeast Arizona early next week.

There’s even a slight chance that monsoon moisture could reach the Valley by late next week. We'll be watching closely and will keep you updated.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.46" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

