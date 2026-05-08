MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat on the way, heat watches for the weekend.

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring.

Here in the Valley, temperatures will top out near 100 degrees today and between 103 and 106 for the weekend.

Breezes will pick up Friday through Sunday with Valley gusts near 25 mph.

By Monday, we could see our hottest day of the year so far with a high of 108 degrees in Phoenix.

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for Sunday and Monday for the Valley.

Heat risk will be moderate to major with our dangerous heat.

Heat Risk is the level of danger for developing heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, based on how hot it is and how your body handles the heat. We will be under a moderate heat risk through the weekend and climb to the major risk on Monday.

Stay safe by drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade or AC, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

On average, it doesn't get that hot in Phoenix until the end of May. But this year we've already hit 105 degrees three times in March, marking the earliest on record.

Temperatures will gradually drop next week, but the triple digits are here to stay through at least next Friday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.49" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

