MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat continues, then monsoon storm chances ramp up!

PHOENIX — Extreme heat continues to grip the Valley!

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for central and western Arizona through Tuesday evening and for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Thursday evening.

A Heat Advisory is also in place for the Northwest Plateau of Mohave County today and tomorrow.

With the extreme heat in place, take precautions and protect yourself, your family, and your pets.

Avoid contact with hot surfaces such as car doors, steering wheels, and playground equipment, as they can cause serious burns within seconds.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop today along the Mogollon Rim, but the Valley will stay dry through tomorrow.

By midweek, the monsoon ridge will shift into a more favorable position to pull in additional moisture, increasing storm chances.

The best chance for storms in the Valley will come from Thursday through the early part of the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as the forecast changes.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.56" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.08" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

