MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat continues, then blowing dust possible tonight

PHOENIX — Dangerous heat continues in the Valley this week.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect across much of central, southern and western Arizona through Friday, as temperatures continue to top 110 degrees each day.

Up north, the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon are also under an Extreme Heat Warning through Thursday.

Due to the extreme heat, every day this week is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action to protect yourself, your family and your pets from these dangerously hot temperatures.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and bring your pets inside too. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

We are also tracking a surge of monsoon moisture that will bring scattered storms to Arizona.

Storms will first fire up over the high country this afternoon before moving toward the Phoenix metro by the early evening. A few of these storms could turn severe, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and blowing dust.

Speaking of dust, a Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect tonight for parts of central and southern Arizona, including the west and southeast Valley. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are possible, and visibility could drop to between one-quarter mile and one mile in some locations.

If you run into blowing dust on the road, pull as far off the roadway as you can, put the vehicle in park, turn your lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember: Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Storm chances stick around through Thursday before drier air moves in. Highs stay right around 110 degrees through the weekend and early next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.97" (-3.46" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.65" (-0.86" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

