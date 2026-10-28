MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dry through Thursday before two rounds of rain move in

PHOENIX — It’s been a beautiful start to the week across Arizona!

Temperatures are near normal with Valley highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows have been comfortably cool, falling into the low to mid 60s.

Our forecast stays dry today and Thursday, but we are already tracking the next storm system set to bring rain back to Arizona as we head toward Halloween.

Rain chances begin late Thursday night, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Friday.

We’ll see a bit of a lull on Saturday with only a few hit or miss showers, mainly in the high country. A stronger storm moves in late Saturday night, bringing a steady, soaking rain on Sunday.

So, with impacts to outdoor activities and the potential to see areas of flooding, Friday and Sunday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Flood Watches are likely for parts of the Valley and the foothills north and east of Phoenix.

Take action now to get ready for these weather changes.

The Valley could see up to an inch and a half of rain Friday through Sunday, and we’ll fine-tune those totals as the storms move closer.

Up north, we could see more than two inches of rain in parts of the high country, with some spots possibly topping three inches.

We’ll also see chances for a few more showers early Monday, mainly in eastern Arizona, before the forecast dries back out.

This storm will bring a big dose of cool air, too.

Valley highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday before falling into the low 70s on Sunday and Monday. Some Valley spots may not even reach 70 degrees on Sunday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.66" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

