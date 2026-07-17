MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler weather as our chances for showers and thunderstorms continue

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish through out the morning in the Valley.

We saw many cities in the Valley (mainly east valley) with over an inch of rain but unfortunately at Sky Harbor Airport only got a trace.

For the rest of the day, we are drying out a bit. We do have a slight chance for a spotty shower in the Valley otherwise most showers and thunderstorms will be in the higher terrain around Arizona.

Temperatures are dropping, too! Expect Valley temperatures to top out in the mid 90s on today, which is more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We'll still be in the 90s on Saturday before the triple digits return heading into next week.

Storm chances will stay in the forecast too, especially for the high country.

Here in the Valley, expect a slight chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend and early next week.

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

