MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler, drier air settles into Arizona

PHOENIX — The powerful fall storm that brought severe weather to Arizona this week has moved out of the state.

The storm system triggered 16 Tornado Warnings across Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday. A likely tornado touched down near Heber.

Drier air is now moving in and skies are clearing across most of the state.

Creeks and streams in northern Arizona are still running high this morning after two days of heavy rain. Water levels should slowly drop through the day.

Valley highs will reach the upper 70s today. That puts us about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Tonight turns chilly with lows in the 50s across much of the Valley and near 60 in Phoenix.

Another weak storm system moves through Saturday, bringing a few showers and a stray storm to the high country. The Valley stays dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Mornings get chilly in the high country this weekend! Temperatures near or below freezing are likely in the White Mountains from Sunday through Tuesday morning.

Dry weather takes over Sunday and lasts through the middle of next week. Valley highs warm to near 80 on Sunday and reach the mid-80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances could return to the Valley late next week as moisture moves back into the Desert Southwest.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.57" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

