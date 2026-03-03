Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air on the way this week!

It's a record start to the week in the Valley! As of 3:30 p.m., Sky Harbor has reached 93 degrees breaking today's record of 90 set in 2016. Winds are picking up a bit too as a storm system tracks to our north.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and breezy start to the week across Arizona
PHOENIX — After a record start to March with highs in the 90s, temperatures will cool off a bit for the rest of the week.

Valley highs will fall into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping even more as our next storm system moves in by the end of the week.

Winds will pick back up on Thursday and we could even see chances for rain and snow across northern Arizona as that next storm arrives.

Right now, our Valley forecast looks dry but wind gusts could top 25 mph and temperatures will drop into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

That storm system will backtrack and hover off the coast of Baja California through the weekend, pumping moisture up into parts of Arizona.

By Sunday and Monday, we might even see a few spotty showers in the Valley. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.59" from average)
_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

