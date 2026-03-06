MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air arrives across the state

PHOENIX — Cooler air settles in Friday after Thursday's storm brought high winds and spotty showers to the high country.

Valley highs reach the mid-70s, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

That storm system breaks off and stalls over Baja California through the weekend.

It will keep winds gusty across northwestern Arizona. Wind Advisories remain in effect for Mohave County through 11 p.m. Saturday.

The same system pulls moisture northward into Arizona heading into early next week. A few spotty showers are possible in the Valley Sunday through Tuesday.

Then high pressure builds back in, sending temperatures above normal and climbing through the end of next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.69" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

