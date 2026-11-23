PHOENIX — After a cooler weekend in the Valley, we're tracking a few storm systems set to move across our state this week.

High clouds will continue to stream across our state ahead of a weak disturbance that will track across northern Arizona on Monday.

We could see isolated rain and snow showers in parts of the high country north of the Grand Canyon and near the Four Corners, with snow levels around 6,000 to 6,500 feet. The rest of the state stays dry.

It'll be a chilly start to the week in the Valley with lows dipping down into the mid to upper 40s both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Daytime highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the Valley on Monday.

High pressure moves in by Tuesday, warming highs back into the mid to upper 70s ahead of the holiday.

Another storm system will track across our state on Wednesday, bringing more clouds and a few breezes. We'll stay dry.

Then high pressure builds in, continuing our dry stretch through Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend.

Valley temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, with temperatures peaking just shy of 80 degrees through the rest of the holiday weekend.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Gila River below Painted Rock Dam. Water releases from the dam continue to flood farmland and low-water crossings along the river. The warning runs until 11 a.m. Tuesday in Maricopa and northeastern Yuma counties and until 3:15 p.m. Friday in central Yuma County.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.09" (-1.23" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

