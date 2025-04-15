MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool down on the way with a chance of showers by the weekend

Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will stay warm for today and tomorrow, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the 60s here in Phoenix.

That's around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

That next storm system will finally move onshore and into Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday right as another storm system approaches from the north.

As that happens, winds will pick up and temperatures will drop. We're also tracking chances for rain and snow by the end of the week.

Here in the Valley, expect breezes back in the forecast on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with gusts at 25 to 30 mph.

Up north and out east, it will get windy at times, especially on Thursday.

As conditions remain dry on Thursday, those high winds will lead to heightened wildfire danger. Fire Weather Watches are now in effect across eastern Arizona.

Peak gusts could hit 40 to 50 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across eastern and southeastern Arizona.

Chances of rain and snow will arrive by Friday, improving fire conditions across our state.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of isolated showers Friday afternoon through Saturday morning with up to a tenth of an inch of rain in some neighborhoods.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 6,500 feet by late Friday night so only our highest elevations will see any.

Flagstaff could maybe pick up an inch or two of snow, but we'll keep you posted on this as we get closer.

As the cooler settles in, temperatures will drop 15 to 20 degrees across our state by the end of the week.

That will put Valley temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday with early morning lows in the 50s.

Easter Sunday looks sunny and dry with highs in the mid-80s. That is right near normal for this time of year.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.86" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

