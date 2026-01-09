MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold mornings and mild afternoons expected through the weekend

PHOENIX — After yesterday's big storm, the Valley forecast is drying out but staying nice and chilly.

As the cold air settles in, we're tracking deep freezes in the high country and overnight temperatures plunging into the 30s in many Valley locations, too.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for many spots just east, southeast, and west of Phoenix, including places like Wickenburg, Aguila, Globe, Miami, Superior, San Carlos, Queen Creek, Casa Grande, and nearby communities. Also, a Freeze Warning for La Paz County and portions of Yuma County will be in effect Friday night into Saturday morning.

Always remember the 4 P's during a freeze: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Take action to protect them from freezing temperatures.

Cold temperatures can cause frost, which can harm plants, crops, and even outdoor water pipes if they are not protected.

People in these areas should cover plants, bring sensitive plants indoors, and protect water pipes by wrapping them, draining them, or letting them drip slowly to keep them from freezing.

As our forecast dries out this weekend and next week, temperatures will gradually warm up.

Highs will be back in the 70s here in the Valley as early as Sunday, with overnight lows climbing into the mid-40s to low 50s next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.06" from average)

__________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

