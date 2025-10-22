MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chance of spotty showers across Arizona

PHOENIX — A weak storm system is moving through Arizona this morning, bringing a few spotty showers across parts of the state.

As the system passes, winds will turn breezy on Wednesday with gusts near 20 mph in the Valley and up to 25 mph in the high country.

Those winds will help pull in some cooler air, dropping Valley temperatures from the low 90s today into the low to mid 80s by the end of the week.

By next week, high pressure is expected to build over the state once again, bringing a warm-up and pushing Valley highs back near 90 degrees right before Halloween.

Phoenix averages its last 90-degree day on October 30, so we can still heat up this time of year.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.74" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

