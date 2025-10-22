Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Chance of spotty showers across Arizona

A weak storm system is moving through Arizona this morning, bringing a few spotty showers across parts of the state. As the system passes, winds will turn breezy on Wednesday with gusts near 20 mph in the Valley and up to 25 mph in the high country.
Chance of spotty showers across Arizona
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A weak storm system is moving through Arizona this morning, bringing a few spotty showers across parts of the state.

As the system passes, winds will turn breezy on Wednesday with gusts near 20 mph in the Valley and up to 25 mph in the high country.

Those winds will help pull in some cooler air, dropping Valley temperatures from the low 90s today into the low to mid 80s by the end of the week.

By next week, high pressure is expected to build over the state once again, bringing a warm-up and pushing Valley highs back near 90 degrees right before Halloween.

Phoenix averages its last 90-degree day on October 30, so we can still heat up this time of year.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_5d55b9d9ecd04864b3c5b6f6a30022df.jpg

Arizona News

Colorado River Basin states have less than a month to come up with water deal

Adam Klepp
poster_378203ad96224cec85422c27dee7141f.jpg

Local News

When and where to see changing leaves this fall across Arizona

Associated Press, Justin Hobbs, abc15.com staff
poster_75d3effeab7d41aa9c348126f7b0b1ab.jpg

Impact Earth

AZ professor makes first-ever maps showing neighborhood-specific emissions data

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.74" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen