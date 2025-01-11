MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Bundle up! Freeze Warnings this weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — Bundle up! It's going to be another cold night across Arizona.

Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight through Saturday morning for much of south-central, southeastern, and western Arizona. This includes Maricopa, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Florence, Ahwatukee, Queen Creek, South Chandler, and East Mesa, San Tan Valley, Wickenburg, and Quartzsite.

Additional Freeze Warnings are in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning, which now include most of the Phoenix metro area.

So, now is the time to take action before the freezes hit. Wrap exposed pipes, cover sensitive plants, and bring pets inside to keep them safe.

In the Valley, morning temperatures will plunge into the mid 30s to low 40s, with afternoon highs rebounding into the low to mid 60s.

As winds shift out of the north this week, gusts could approach 50 mph along the Colorado River Valley. A Wind Advisory is in place for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City from 10 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Winds will stay light in the Phoenix metro area as our forecast stays cool and dry.

More freezes are likely in parts of the Valley late this weekend and into early next week in the early morning hours.

Phoenix Sky Harbor hasn’t experienced a freezing temperature since January 2, 2019. Current forecasts suggest temperatures at the airport will remain just above freezing, extending the city’s six-year streak above 32 degrees.

A gradual warm-up is ahead next week. Valley highs will climb into the 70s starting Tuesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.30" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

